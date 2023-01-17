Emezie's (undisclosed) practice-squad contract with Atlanta expired Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Emezie joined up with the Falcons' practice squad Nov. 24 less than two weeks after he was waived from Carolina's taxi squad. The 24-year-old then finished the season on the practice squad injured list with an undisclosed injury, and the nature of this issue was never disclosed before the end of his contract with Atlanta. Emezie will look to make his NFL debut heading into the 2023 regular season.