The Panthers signed Emezie to their practice squad Monday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Emezie is a 24-year-old rookie wideout who played five seasons at NC State. He caught 60 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns as a senior but went undrafted before participating in Carolina's rookie minicamp. He'll work to earn a spot on a Panthers squad that ranks near the bottom of the league in terms of passing attack.