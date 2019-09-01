Butler cleared waivers and signed with the Saints' practice squad Sunday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Butler reportedly made a good impression on the team over the preseason. While it seemingly wasn't enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, the undrafted rookie out of Northern Arizona will be able to stick around in New Orleans.

