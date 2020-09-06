site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: emmanuel-butler-waived-by-saints-448795 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Emmanuel Butler: Waived by Saints
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 5, 2020
at
11:02 pm ET 1 min read
Butler was waived by New Orleans on Saturday, Amie Just of Nola.com reports.
For the second straight summer, Butler appeared on track to land on the team's final 53-man roster, but he couldn't make the cut. He spent last season on the team's practice squad and may end up there again if he clears waivers.
More News
01/06/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/01/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
09/01/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/30/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/02/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
07/24/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read