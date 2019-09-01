Butler was waived by New Orleans on Saturday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Butler appeared on the cusp of a roster spot after impressing coach Sean Payton in training camp, but he appears to have fallen just short. If he clears waivers he'll be a strong candidate for the Saints' practice squad.

