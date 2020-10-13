site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Emmanuel Ellerbee: Signing in Houston
The Texans signed Ellerbee (undisclosed) to the practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Seahawks waived Ellerbee from IR a couple of weeks ago, and now that the linebacker is healthy, he'll sign with his hometown team with hopes of working his way up the depth chart.
