Ellerbee was waived by the Seahawks on Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Ellerbee's breakup comes on the heels of Mychal Kendricks' return from suspension. The 21-year-old played in just two games since arriving in Seattle earlier this season but has sat out the last five contests. Should Ellerbee land elsewhere, he'll likely function as a special teams contributor.

