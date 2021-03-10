The Saints are releasing Sanders on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Sanders signed a two-year, $16 million contract last offseason, but for practical purposes he was being paid $10 million for a single season. He'll now become an unrestricted free agent again, after putting up 61/726/5 on 82 targets in 14 games. The soon-to-be 34-year-old hasn't reached 1,000 yards since 2016, but he still appears capable of starting in the NFL. Sanders could be a popular fallback option for WR-needy teams that miss out on Kenny Golladay and Will Fuller.
