Sanders announced Wednesday that he has retired from professional football.
He made his announcement via the official Twitter account of the Broncos, with whom he won his only Super Bowl ring while enjoying the most productive seasons of his 12-year career. In addition to Denver, the two-time Pro Bowler made stops with Pittsburgh, San Francisco, New Orleans and Buffalo. He finishes his time in the NFL with 704 receptions for 9,245 yards and 52 touchdowns over 172 career regular-season games.
