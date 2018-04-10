Emmett Cleary: Retires from NFL
Cleary was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Lions on Tuesday.
Cleary played seven games during the 2017 season with one start, and saw most of his snaps due to injuries to Rick Wagner and T.J. Lang. Detroit gave no reason for the 27-year-old's retirement, but recurring ankle injuries could have been the impetus.
More News
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...