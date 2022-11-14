Arizona waived Benjamin on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Benjamin saw just one offensive snap during Arizona's Week 10 win over the Rams and has been let go a day later. The 2020 seventh-round pick rushed 70 times for 299 yards and two scores while securing 24 of 33 targets for 184 yards across his first nine appearances, including a 92-yard performance in Week 7 with James Connor sidelined due to a rib injury. Benjamin will likely draw plenty of interest while on waivers, but in his absence, Keaontay Ingram will be promoted to the primary backup behind Connor.
