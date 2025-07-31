Equanimeous St. Brown: Cut by San Francisco
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The 49ers released St. Brown on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
St. Brown lasted all of nine days with the team after signing with the 49ers last week. The team instead signed wide receivers Marquez Callaway and Andy Isabella on Thursday. St. Brown didn't catch a pass in the NFL last regular season.
