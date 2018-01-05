Equanimeous St. Brown: Declares for 2018 NFL Draft

St. Brown announced Thursday that he will enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

The rangy and athletic St. Brown will head to the NFL after a pair of productive seasons with the Irish. His best season came as a sophomore in 2016 when he reeled in 58 receptions for 961 yards and nine touchdowns on 93 targets (10.3 YPT) with DeShone Kizer as his quarterback. His production took a dip this year, falling to 33 receptions for 515 yards and four scores on 77 targets, but a fair bit of the blame can be placed on the dropoff in quarterback play and Notre Dame's general schematic overhaul that placed an extreme emphasis on the run game. St. Brown (6-5, 203) is clearly a big receiver, but it's fair to wonder if he'll need to add weight at the next level seeing as Malcolm Floyd is the only productive receiver to check in at barely over 200 pounds at that height in recent history. At this time, St. Brown has the look of a Day 2 or early Day 3 receiver, but he's an intriguing receiving prospect that has the traits to boost his stock considerably in the coming months.