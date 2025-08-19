default-cbs-image
The 49ers released St. Brown (foot) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

St. Brown was placed on injured reserve back on Aug. 8 with the foot injury, but he's now free to try and find work elsewhere. He turns 29 years old next month and has registered a total of five catches since the beginning of the 2023 campaign.

