Ereck Flowers: Clears waives, becomes free agent
Flowers cleared waivers on Wednesday making him a free agent, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports.
Flowers reportedly has several teams expressing interest in his services. The embattled lineman is expected to make trips to a few suitors before finding a new home. From the looks of it, Flowers will be suiting up for a new team in 2018. Which team remains to be seen.
