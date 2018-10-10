The Giants waived Flowers on Tuesday, Michael Elsen of the Giants' official site reports.

Though the Giants attempted to trade Flowers, the team found no suitors and were forced to waive their former first-round pick on Tuesday. Flowers was selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2015 draft, but repeatedly struggled in pass protection. He ultimately lost his starting job to Chad Wheeler this season, and played just 12 snaps over his final three games. It remains to be seen if the Giants are interested in signing him to their practice squad if he makes it through waivers.

