Eric Berry: Meeting with Cowboys

The Cowboys will host Berry on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After being linked with Earl Thomas (leg) for the better part of a year, Dallas apparently didn't reach out to the unrestricted free agent last week, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. Management now is honing in on Berry, who has tended to health issues of his own in recent seasons. Since notching 77 tackles and picking off four passes in 2016, he's combined for 18 tackles and no interceptions in three appearances with the Chiefs the past two years. If he signs a deal with the Cowboys, Berry likely will serve as depth at the safety position, considering his inability to stay on the field of late.

