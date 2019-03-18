Eric Berry: Meeting with Cowboys
The Cowboys will host Berry on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After being linked with Earl Thomas (leg) for the better part of a year, Dallas apparently didn't reach out to the unrestricted free agent last week, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. Management now is honing in on Berry, who has tended to health issues of his own in recent seasons. Since notching 77 tackles and picking off four passes in 2016, he's combined for 18 tackles and no interceptions in three appearances with the Chiefs the past two years. If he signs a deal with the Cowboys, Berry likely will serve as depth at the safety position, considering his inability to stay on the field of late.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...