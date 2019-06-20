Eric Berry: No interest from Cowboys
The Cowboys do not have interest in signing Berry (heel), multiple sources told Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan Dallas reports.
Berry visited Dallas in March after he was released from Kansas City, but he left without a deal and the Cowboys signed another veteran in George Iloka just days later. While Berry reportedly intends to sign a deal somewhere before the start of training camp, it's not clear how much of a market there is for the 30-year-old who's missed 29 of 32 games over the past two seasons.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty/Keeper Mailbag
Should you keep James Conner? Should you trade Todd Gurley? Heath Cummings answers those questions...
-
Fantasy Football: Target Corey Davis?
Ben Gretch kicks off a new series reviewing the sustainability of the highs and lows of the...
-
Post-minicamps Fantasy headlines
Now that minicamps have wrapped up, the NFL goes dark until camps open in mid-July. Here are...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
2019 Fantasy football auction prices
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...