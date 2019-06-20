Eric Berry: No interest from Cowboys

The Cowboys do not have interest in signing Berry (heel), multiple sources told Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan Dallas reports.

Berry visited Dallas in March after he was released from Kansas City, but he left without a deal and the Cowboys signed another veteran in George Iloka just days later. While Berry reportedly intends to sign a deal somewhere before the start of training camp, it's not clear how much of a market there is for the 30-year-old who's missed 29 of 32 games over the past two seasons.