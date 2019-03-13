Eric Berry: Released by Chiefs
Berry (heel) was released by the Chiefs on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Over $7 million of Berry's salary would have become fully guaranteed had Kansas City kept him on the roster through Friday. Furthermore, per Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs will take on roughly $7 million in dead money this season but will also net a cap savings of $9.5 million. While the reality of this transaction might be hard to swallow for most Chiefs fans, it's not a huge surprise the organization didn't want to pony up the cash to retain a 30-year-old safety who's been limited to three games over the past two seasons while recovering from devastating Achilles and heel injuries. However, once he can prove he's healthy, it shouldn't be too hard for Berry to find a new home.
