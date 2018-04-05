Decker is scheduled to visit the Ravens on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Decker previously checked in with Oakland earlier in the offseason, but left without a contract and may no longer be a target for the team. The Ravens will now kick the tires on the 31-year-old and determine whether he can provide an upgrade over either Chris Moore or Breshad Perriman as the club's No. 3 wideout. Though Decker has a more impressive track record than either of those receivers, his upside may be lower at this point given his age and dramatic downturn in performance last season in Tennessee, where he averaged a career-low 6.7 yards per target. While the Titans' passing game had some universal problems last season, Decker wouldn't benefit from an upgrade in Baltimore after Joe Flacco ranked 25th among 32 qualified quarterbacks in passer rating (80.4) and last in yards per attempt (5.7).