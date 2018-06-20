Eric Decker: Eyes New England
Decker, who remains unsigned, believes that he'd be a good fit with the Patriots, NESN.com reports.
The 31-year-old is coming off a 2017 season in which he hauled in 54 passes (on 83 targets) for 563 yards and a TD for the Titans. With both the initial burst of free agency and the NFL draft in the rear-view mirror, Decker is among the big names still looking for work with Week 1 less than three months away. The Patriots currently have a crowded wideout depth chart, but if Julian Edelman's four-game suspension stands or Malcolm Mitchell's knee issues linger, it's possible that New England could take a look at Decker. Until he finds a new team, Decker is off the fantasy radar, but when healthy, he's capable of handling both volume and red zone action. Thus, in the right team context he could emerge as a bounce-back candidate in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Analyzing our latest PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest PPR mock draft, which was done in the middle of Jun...
-
Injury bounce-back players for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players who missed time in 2017 due to significant injuries and what...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings: Pick Freeman
Dave Richard called Leonard Fournette's huge rookie year
-
Mock: Waiting on WR in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest results of our 12-team non-PPR mock draft from the middle...
-
Old faces in new places
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all the major transactions this offseason and the impact on their...
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...