Decker, who remains unsigned, believes that he'd be a good fit with the Patriots, NESN.com reports.

The 31-year-old is coming off a 2017 season in which he hauled in 54 passes (on 83 targets) for 563 yards and a TD for the Titans. With both the initial burst of free agency and the NFL draft in the rear-view mirror, Decker is among the big names still looking for work with Week 1 less than three months away. The Patriots currently have a crowded wideout depth chart, but if Julian Edelman's four-game suspension stands or Malcolm Mitchell's knee issues linger, it's possible that New England could take a look at Decker. Until he finds a new team, Decker is off the fantasy radar, but when healthy, he's capable of handling both volume and red zone action. Thus, in the right team context he could emerge as a bounce-back candidate in 2018.