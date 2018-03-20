Eric Decker: Visiting Oakland
Decker is visiting with the Raiders on Tuesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Decker hauled in 54 of 83 targets for only 563 yards (6.8) and one touchdown for the Titans last season, but he did stay healthy for all 16 regular-season games and then caught eight of 12 targets for 106 yards and a score in two playoff contests. The 31-year-old didn't have any reported visits during the opening wave of free agency, with most receiver-needy teams eyeing younger, faster players. Seth Roberts earned a $2 million roster bonus Friday when the Raiders opted not to release him, but the interest in Decker suggests Oakland isn't entirely sold on its incumbent No. 3 receiver.
