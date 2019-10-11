Eric Dungey: Heads to Cleveland
Dungey (undisclosed) signed with the Browns' practice squad Friday.
Dungey went undrafted out of Syracuse in April and signed with the Giants shortly after the draft, but he was waived in July while dealing with a minor injury.
