Eric Dungey: Let go by Giants

Dungey (undisclosed) was waived by the Giants on Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Syracuse, who offers potential as a quarterback/tight end hybrid, will now look for an opportunity elsewhere in the league. Dungey was dealing with a minor undisclosed injury during OTA in June, and the progress of his recovery remains unknown.

