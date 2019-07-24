Eric Dungey: Let go by Giants
Dungey (undisclosed) was waived by the Giants on Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
The undrafted rookie out of Syracuse, who offers potential as a quarterback/tight end hybrid, will now look for an opportunity elsewhere in the league. Dungey was dealing with a minor undisclosed injury during OTA in June, and the progress of his recovery remains unknown.
