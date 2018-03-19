Eric Ebron: Visiting Indianapolis

Ebron completed a visit with the Panthers and is visiting the Colts on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Released by the Lions last week, Ebron instantly became one of the top tight ends on the market, but his first two visits suggest he nonetheless may end up settling for a No. 2 role. He'd slot in behind Jack Doyle in Indianapolis or Greg Olsen in Carolina, though both teams are rather fond of two-TE formations, in part because they don't have much talent at wide receiver. The 2014 first-round pick will celebrate his 25th birthday in April.