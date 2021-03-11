The Chiefs are releasing Fisher (Achilles) and fellow OT Mitchell Schwartz (back), Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Fisher and Schwarts have played at a high level for a long time, arguably forming the best tackle duo in the league through the first two years of the Patrick Mahomes era. However, they're now in their 30s and both coming back from major surgeries, with Fisher in particular looking questionable-to-doubtful for Week 1 of 2021. This pair of transactions frees up around $18 million in cap space but also leaves the Chiefs with some huge questions on their O-line.