Fisher (Achilles) did not sign with the Colts after a recent workout, and no deal is expected in the coming days, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.

Holder notes that Fisher and the Colts could still come to terms eventually, but that no signing is imminent. The 30-year-old left tackle is recovering from an Achilles tear suffered back in January, which puts serious doubt on his chances of being ready for Week 1 of the 2021 campaign. Of course, Indianapolis still needs to find a legitimate replacement for longtime standout left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who retired shortly after the 2020 season.