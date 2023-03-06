The Vikings released Kendrick's on Monday.
Kendricks has been a pillar of Minnesota's defense since the team selected him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, but the productive veteran will now have to look for a fresh start. The 31-year-old linebacker hasn't missed a regular-season game since 2017, has seven consecutive seasons with over 100 tackles, and played a career-high 1,051 defensive snaps last year, so there are plenty of reasons for teams around the league to be confident in his ability to continue contributing. Kendricks should have no shortage of suitors in free agency.
