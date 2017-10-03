Eric Lee: Waived by Bills
Lee was waived by the Bills on Tuesday, Vic Carucci of BuffaloNews.com reports.
Lee was promoted from the Bills' practice squad just last week, but now finds himself without a job. The 23-year-old will look to catch on with another team or practice squad in need of linebacker depth.
