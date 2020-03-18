Eric Reid: Cut loose by Carolina
The Panthers are releasing Reid on Wednesday, Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports.
It's a surprise cut after Reid notched 130 tackles and four sacks in 2019, the first season of a three-year, $22 million contract. Granted, the tackle numbers were inflated by Carolina's ineptitude defending the run, and Reid got brutal marks from PFF for his work in pass coverage -- a 36.1 grade to be exact. The longer track record is solid but unspectacular, so Reid should have another shot at a starting job soon enough.
