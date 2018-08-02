Eric Reid: Getting look with Titans
Reid will visit with the Titans on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
In the wake of safety Jonathan Cyprien's torn ACL, the Titans are in the market for a replacement due to the lack of experienced depth at the position. Reid will be among the considerations for a contract, joining Kenny Vaccaro, Lardarius Webb and Mike Mitchell, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Reid and Vaccaro may be the top candidates for the job, considering both have played their entire careers at strong safety. During his five-year stint with the 49ers, Reid averaged 4.5 tackles per game while racking up 10 interceptions, two forced fumbles and one sack in 70 contests.
