Eric Reid: Slated for Cincy visit
Reid is scheduled to visit with the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A 2013 first-round pick, Reid averaged 63.8 tackles and 2.0 interceptions per year in five seasons with the 49ers, primarily serving as the team's top free safety (69 starts in 70 games). He did operate as a strong safety and nickel linebacker for part of last season, likely making him more attractive to a Bengals team that already has George Iloka locked in as its long-time starting free safety. Shawn Williams (back) also has been solid at the other safety spot, but his absence from five games last season exposed a thin depth chart. Reid believes NFL owners are hesitant to sign him, seemingly because he's best known to casual fans as the first player to take a knee alongside Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem.
