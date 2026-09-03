The Buccaneers signed Rivers to the practice squad Monday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The Buccaneers waived Rivers during Sunday's cutdown day. The undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech was productive enough throughout training camp to be invited to the Buccaneers' practice squad after clearing waivers. Rivers had a solid preseason, catching eight passes for 41 yards and rushing once for seven yards. The wide receiver may yet get a chance to show off his 4.35-second speed at some point during the regular season if he is elevated to the active roster.