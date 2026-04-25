Rivers is slated to sign with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports.

Rivers can bring a serious speed element to the Buccaneers' receiving corps and special teams, running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. The 5-foot-10 fifth-year senior out of Georgia Tech became the first All-American in Florida International history in 2024 after ranking fifth nationally in receiving yards per game and touchdowns. The 23-year-old's speed isn't his only tool, with his history as a defensive back giving him extra knowledge to attack leverage and identify defensive coverage on the fly. His ability to track the football well also makes him a lethal deep threat, and he loves to run skinny posts. The most likely reason Rivers went undrafted is that he has a history of drop issues on top of his small body and catch radius. He also suffered a torn labrum in 2022 and another shoulder injury in 2025 that may have further lowered his draft stock. If the Buccaneers can lean into Rivers' strengths and keep him healthy, they may have stolen a strong utility receiver that can also produce on special teams, whether it be as a returner or as a potential gunner.