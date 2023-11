The Steelers signed Rowe to their practice squad Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Rowe will head to Pittsburgh after spending the offseason with the Panthers. The 2015 second-round pick could have a chance to see in-game action early on as the Steelers are now shorthanded at safety as Minkah Fitzpatrick is dealing with a hamstring injury, and both Keanu Neal (ribs) and Elijah Riley (ankle) are on injured reserve.