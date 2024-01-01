The Steelers reverted Rowe to the practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Rowe was elevated to the Steelers' active roster for the second straight game with Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and Trenton Thompson (neck) ruled out for Week 17. Rowe took advantage of the opportunity, leading the defense with 10 tackles (nine solo) while playing 42 defensive snaps in Pittsburgh's 30-23 win over the Seahawks. If either or both of Fitzpatrick and Thompson are unable to play in Week 18, expect Rowe to get another call-up for the Steelers' regular-season finale against the Ravens on Jan. 6.