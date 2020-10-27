site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eric Saubert: Back to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Saubert reverted to Jacksonville's practice squad after suiting up for Sunday's game against the Chargers, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Saubert was on the field for 13 snaps in Week 7, all on special teams. He's now appeared in two games in 2020.
