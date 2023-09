Saubert (undisclosed) was released after he and the Dolphins agreed on an injury settlement Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Saubert was set to spend the 2023 season on the Dolphins' injured reserve, but he will now have an opportunity to play elsewhere if he can prove his health. The tight end has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, which he'll have to recover from prior to playing this year.