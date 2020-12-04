site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eric Tomlinson: Back to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Tomlinson reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Thursday, per the NFL's official transactions report.
Tomlinson was called up to the active roster for Wednesday's loss to the Steelers alongside Luke Willson and Sean Culkin. He played just 16 snaps on offense and didn't draw a target.
