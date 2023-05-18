Tomlinson was released by the Texans on Thursday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tomlinson signed a deal with Houston on May 3 after spending the 2022 campaign in Denver, but it appears his time with the Texans will be cut short. The 31-year-old logged nine receptions on 13 targets for 79 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Broncos in 2022 in 17 contests. He'll now look to catch on elsewhere as a depth tight end.