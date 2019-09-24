The Giants waived Tomlinson on Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The Giants needed more depth at linebacker, so they signed Nate Stupar and cut Tomlinson. He wasn't targeted over three games, as Evan Engram figures to be a workhorse at tight end. If Tomlinson clears waivers, he may land on the Giants' practice squad.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories