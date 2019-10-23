Play

The Patriots cut Tomlinson on Wednesday, Nora Princiotti of The Boston Globe reports.

The Patriots needed to free up roster spots after acquiring Mohamed Sanu via trade and Justin Bethel via free agency, so Tomlinson and safety Jordan Richards were the unfortunate casualties. Tomlinson recorded one catch for a yard in his only game with the Patriots.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories