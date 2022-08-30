The Broncos released Tomlinson on Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Tomlinson appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens last year and secured his lone target for seven yards. He's back to full health after dealing with a foot injury in June, but he'll be let go by Denver ahead of the regular season.
More News
-
Broncos' Eric Tomlinson: Back for start of training camp•
-
Broncos' Eric Tomlinson: Not participating at practice•
-
Broncos' Eric Tomlinson: Inks deal with Denver•
-
Ravens' Eric Tomlinson: Signed to active roster•
-
Ravens' Eric Tomlinson: Bumps up from practice squad•
-
Eric Tomlinson: Cut, re-signs to practice squad•