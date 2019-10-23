Play

The Patriots have released Tomlinson.

Tomlinson's release suggests that either Ryan Izzo (concussion) or Matt LaCosse (knee) is ready to return to action for the Patriots. In his only game with New England, the 6-foot-6 263-pounder caught one pass for one yard, while working behind fellow tight end Ben Watson.

