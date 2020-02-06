Play

Weddle (knee) announced his retirement Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 35-year-old signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Rams last offseason but won't come back for the second year of his deal. He played a full 16-game season for the fourth straight year in 2019, taking 93.1 percent of defensive snaps en route to 108 tackles (69 solo) and four pass defenses. Weddle previously spent nine years with the Chargers and three with the Ravens, accruing 1,179 tackles, 29 interceptions and five defensive touchdowns in 201 career regular-season appearances. He underwent surgery to trim the meniscus in his right knee in January, and he's also believed to be nursing a shoulder injury that could require another procedure. Meanwhile, the Rams will enter the offseason in decent shape with Taylor Rapp and John Johnson III (shoulder) as their top safeties.

