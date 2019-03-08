Eric Weddle: Signing with Rams

Weddle is signing with the Rams, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Released by Baltimore on Tuesday, the 34-year-old safety didn't take long to find a new team. Weddle figures to replace starting free safety LaMarcus Joyner, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins Wednesday.

