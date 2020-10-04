Weddle, who retired from the NFL in February, has reportedly received contract offers from teams and would be willing to entertain a comeback in the right scenario, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

While Earl Thomas remains the top safety on the open market, the 35-year-old Weddle may prove to be a more palatable and cost-effective veteran alternative for contending clubs looking for help on the back end of the defense A six-time Pro Bowler, Weddle was a 16-game starter for the Rams in 2019, finishing with 108 tackles and four passes defensed.