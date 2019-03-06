Eric Weddle: Wants to continue playing
Weddle intends to play football in 2019, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
At one point Weddle hinted he'd retire once he was done in Baltimore, but it now seems he wants to continue playing despite being released by the Ravens on Tuesday. Widely viewed as the leader of an excellent Baltimore secondary, the 34-year-old safety dropped off considerably from a statistical perspective in 2018, with three passes defensed and zero interceptions. Weddle still figures to draw plenty of interest in the coming weeks, as his leadership and football IQ largely make up for subpar range.
