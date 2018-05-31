Eric Wood: Released with injury settlement
Wood (neck) was released by the Bills with an injury settlement on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Wood announced his intention to retire due to a neck injury earlier in the offseason, but he still remained on the Bills roster until Thursday as he continued with rehab. Now a free agent, the veteran center could sign with another club, though that would be a shocking turn of events.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie dynasty rankings: Pick Sutton
Dave Richard called Leonard Fournette's huge rookie year
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Jones, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Gallup, Ryan
Jamey Eisenberg called Kareem Hunt's breakout year in 2017 and has more sleepers for 2018
-
2018 Fantasy breakouts: Smith-Schuster
Jamey Eisenberg was all over Leonard Fournette's big rookie season
-
2018 Fantasy busts: Avoid Jeffery
Jamey Eisenberg warned about DeMarco Murray in 2017 and has identified 2018 busts
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Elite RB picks
CBS Sports Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg identifies the 12 elite running backs for 2018