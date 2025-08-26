The Dolphins waived Ezukanma on Tuesday, NFL.com reports.

Ezukanma, a 2022 second-round pick, totaled just five regular-season appearances during his three seasons with Miami, in large part due to injuries. In that span, he secured just one of four total targets for a three-yard gain, with that lone reception having come during his rookie season. He may get a chance to continue his development on the practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers.